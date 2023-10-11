ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and strangling her.

Husani Rhafee Vance Wilson, 34 (Blair County Prison)

Husani Rhafee Vance Wilson, 34, is facing charges of burglary and strangulation after police were called to a home in Altoona on Monday, Oct. 9 shortly after 5 p.m.

It’s important to note the woman told police she’d seen Wilson in the past prior to this incident and claimed she didn’t know him and never spoke to him.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilson walked into a woman’s house on 16th Avenue and made his way to the second floor where he found the woman’s daughter. He allegedly asked where her mother was before kicking in a bedroom door and heading to the kitchen area.

The woman told police that Wilson found her and there was an argument before he put his hands around her throat, making it difficult to breathe. She said she was able to get free and call 911.

Wilson was taken into custody in the home and later placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000. He’s also facing charges of criminal trespassing, simple assault, and other lesser charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.