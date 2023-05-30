ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A masked man is accused of breaking into a home and trying to steal lawn equipment overnight in the City of Altoona.

The masked man, who was identified as 35-year-old Robert Pfahler II, allegedly broke into a home on the 300 block of 5th Avenue before being confronted and running to a local bar.

It was reported by residents of the building that Pfahler showed up at one of the homes after 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, to gather painting supplies he had there. According to the criminal complaint, the man told Pfahler to come back at a reasonable time of the day.

Police said that another witness who lived in a separate apartment told them they saw their front door cracked open after they knew they locked it and saw Pfahler with the mask over his head — Pfalher later told police he put his shirt over his head because he had just watched a ninja movie. It was also noted the witness noticed things missing from inside the door such as a lawnmower and weed whacker.

When confronted by witnesses, a fight ensued, the complaint reads. Pfahler allegedly ran away to Andy’s Bar where a witness told police he came in all bloodied and said he was jumped.

Police arrived at the scene and said that they ultimately found Pfahler’s car with the doors and trunk open with various items stacked neatly on the outside of it. They noted in the complaint that the gas tank was open and they believed he was trying to fill his tank with a gas container taken from one of the homes.

In addition to claiming he put his shirt over his head because he just saw a ninja movie, Pfahler also allegedly claimed everything was sitting around his car because he stopped to reorganize things.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that Pfahler was found with a small amount of marijuana on him.

Pfahler was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday morning. He’s been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property and other related charges. He was released with $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7th.