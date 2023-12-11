ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a truck driver called police and said he was exposing himself to her while driving on Interstate 99.

Erik Weaver, 44, was charged Monday over an incident on Dec. 5 where Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) had to be called.

According to the complaint, a truck driver was traveling on I-99 after a stop in Bedford for her 30-minute break. She said she started driving north into Blair County and there was a white SUV, later identified as being driven by Weaver. She said it was passing her, slowing down, break-checking, and then he exposed himself and masturbated when he pulled up next to her.

The driver of the truck also told police that at one point, Weaver pulled over to the side of the road and she passed him, only for him to catch back up to her while still exposing himself.

PSP said they were able to locate the SUV and Weaver. According to his account, they were both at a stop in Bedford off of the turnpike and he was parked next to the truck. He said the driver began to unbutton her shirt, but didn’t expose herself and that he thought there was a chance she didn’t even know he was in his SUV at the time.

Weaver said at one point they passed each other back and forth and he pulled up to her at one point and exposed himself while driving, though claimed he was not pleasuring himself.

Weaver is now facing charges of indecent exposure, stalking, open lewdness and other lesser charges from the incident.