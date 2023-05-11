ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching and taking advantage of her while she was drunk.

Armando Floyd, 31, was charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault without consent after the woman claimed he touched her under her clothing while she was going in and out of consciousness.

According to the criminal compliant, the alleged incident occurred on March 18, 2022. During an interview in January, the woman told Altoona police she and Floyd met five years ago and later had an intimate relationship with him. However, she said the relationship did not last and only wanted to remain friends with Floyd.

The woman told officers Floyd messaged her on Snapchat on March 18 about coming over to her house. She said she agreed and he arrived between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. According to the court documents, the woman explained she and Floyd were sitting on a couch while she was heavily intoxicated and going in and out of consciousness.

It was at this time she claimed Floyd put his hand on her leg and moved it up her thigh. The woman told police she pushed his hand away and told him no but he put his hand on her thigh again when she started losing consciousness. According to the criminal complaint, Floyd then touched the woman inappropriately under her clothing.

The woman said she then became aware of what Floyd was doing, pushed him away and told him to leave. She claimed Floyd refused to leave and insisted on helping her to bed. Floyd left the woman’s home after she again told him to leave, according to the criminal complaint.

She then told police Floyd texted her a few days later and claimed he apologized saying he was “deeply ashamed at what I did,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police questioned Floyd on Jan. 15 about the alleged assault. Floyd told officers the woman would communicate with him regularly through Snapchat and claimed she would sometimes send him explicit photos of herself.

According to the criminal complaint, Floyd said he was at the woman’s home for about 30 to 40 minutes and noticed she was drunk. He told police he did put his hand on the woman’s thigh but denied touching her inappropriately.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Floyd was arraigned on Thursday, May 11 and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.