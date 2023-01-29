ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges for reportedly having drugs and counterfeit money on him during a traffic stop.

Officers were surveilling around 3rd Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022, when they saw a vehicle, operated by Greg Potter, 43, turn onto 3rd Street without using a turn signal. Police conducted a traffic stop, eventually asking Potter to exit the vehicle.

After exiting the vehicle, Potter reportedly continued to put his hands in his pockets, police noted in the court documents. Ahead of being patted down, Potter told police that he did have a pocket knife on him, which he handed to police.

Police then found a purple rubber container with an M30 pill, known as oxycodone hydrochloride during their search. However, police noted in the complaint that recent drug trends show that M30s typically are “counterfeit” and contained fentanyl.

As they continued to search Potter, they found a mini-zip baggie with a crystal-like substance. Potter identified it to police as methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the crystals were mixed with a white powder that contained heroin/fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers also found a single counterfeit $100 bill on Potter, according to the affidavit. Potter reportedly admitted to the bill being fake. Police found additional loose pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Potter was taken into custody and his car was towed to be searched for additional drugs. On Dec. 15 police found over 10 additional drugs that were all packaged in zip baggies. Potter reportedly admitted to packaging the drugs, according to court documents. Police also found additional drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Potter is in the Blair County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.