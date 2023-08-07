ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he was accused of punching a 2-year-old girl in the leg.

Quinton Ruby, 25, was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after he was accused of hitting the child with his fist. Altoona police were sent to a home on Saturday, Aug. 5 for a report of physical abuse of a child.

A woman told officers her sister called her about the toddler. According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s sister claimed her daughter’s 2-year-old girl was punched by Ruby. The woman then went to the child’s home where she took the child back home with her.

Police spoke to the child’s mother who claimed Ruby has hit the toddler before. She told officers Ruby hit the girl in the left upper thigh area with a closed fist.

According to the complaint, police looked at the child’s left thigh and saw it was red and swollen. Officers noted in court documents the toddler said that “it still hurts.”

Ruby was arrested and taken to the Altoona Police Department. He was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $75,000 bail.