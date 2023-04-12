ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The steel barriers used to close off a parking lot ultimately trapped an Altoona man who allegedly broke into a car lot.

Police reported they were called Tuesday night, April 11, around 11:55 p.m. for a report of a man, later identified as 35-year-old David Winters Jr., on the lot of Key West Auto Sale on Mill Run Road.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness at the scene gave police a description of the man and said he drove a car around the lot, but couldn’t get out because of the steel barriers the company uses to close off the entrance/exit after hours.

Police said they eventually found Winters in the driver’s seat of a silver Chevy and took him into custody. According to the complaint, he was found to have a small amount of meth bunched up in aluminum foil and was speaking incoherently and not making sense.

While investigating, police noted they found the office broken into and ransacked with papers thrown around everywhere as well as black graffiti all over the outside of the office building, the complaint reads.

Police said they also found that Winters smashed a car window with two pieces of wood and broke into two toolboxes.

Winters is now facing a slew of charges including burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000.