ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he was accused of raping a woman over the weekend.

Aaron Foster, 20, was charged after Altoona police were sent to the woman’s home on Sunday, June 11 where she told police about the rape.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman said she and Foster were at a party on Saturday, June 10 when they got into an argument. The woman claimed Foster whispered in her ear about touching another man’s arm.

She told police she left the party at 2 a.m. on Sunday and claimed she was driven by another woman to Foster’s home along 3rd Avenue. The woman said Foster arrived at the home and told her to get out of the car and go inside the home. He allegedly told her she could either walk inside or be drug inside the home.

According to the complaint, Foster shoved the woman as she was walking toward the home causing her to fall. The woman claimed she and Foster went to a bedroom where he allegedly told her to take her clothes off. She told police Foster then forcibly took off her clothes, pinned her to a bed and raped her.

Police noted the woman had injuries to her lip and bruising on her right ear from where she claimed Foster continually slapped her. The woman also showed police where several chunks of hair were missing from her head as well as several bruises, according to the complaint.

She claimed Foster came to her house later on Sunday with flowers and apologized saying it would not happen again. Police said the woman gave them the clothes she was wearing when the alleged assault occurred and went to UPMC Altoona to have a rape kit collected.

According to the complaint, the woman sent text messages to Foster while police were present. She told Foster what he did was unjustifiable and he responded by saying “It’s something u don’t want” and “Just as ur doing something that I don’t want,” police noted in court documents.

Foster was arraigned on Tuesday, June 13 and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $750,000 bail. He’s charged with felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, two counts of strangulation and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.