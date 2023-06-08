ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing a convenience store in the city and resisting arrest following a foot chase with police.

Mark Rogers, 36, had to be restrained by three officers after he allegedly stole over $211 worth of items from FeFi’s along 7th Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Altoona police were sent to the store shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. An employee told police a man later identified as Rogers came into the store while she as using the restroom.

The employee claimed Rogers was behind the counter grabbing items off a wall and out of the counter display case before leaving the store with multiple items without paying.

According to the complaint, officers started looking for Rogers and found him running through the area near the 6th Avenue alley going behind houses and jumping fences. Police chased Rogers through alleyways before he allegedly threw two bags of items while jumping over a fence at a home along 4th Avenue.

An officer caught Rogers after he ran onto the front porch of the home. According to police, Rogers refused the officers orders to get on the ground and was seen throwing what was later discovered to be vape cartridges that were stolen from FeFi’s.

After he continued to refuse orders, police said multiple officers forced Rogers’ hands behind his back and were able to place him in handcuffs. Rogers allegedly continued to resist police and attempted get free before being placed in a patrol car.

Rogers was arraigned later on Wednesday morning and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $30,000 bail. He’s charged with retail theft, flight to avoid apprehension, six counts of resisting arrest and two other related charges.