ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of sexting a teenage girl and allegedly having her sneak out of her house to meet him.

Steven Ellis, 32, was accused by the 14-year-old’s mother after she found multiple sexually explicit text messages between her daughter and Ellis. State police spoke to the teenager and her mother on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and were shown the messages which allegedly included nude photos of the girl and Ellis.

According to a criminal complaint, the teen told troopers she met Ellis on the dating app Tinder after she created a profile with a fake age that made her appear as an adult. She claimed Ellis began having conversations with her through text messages that were sexually explicit.

The teen said she eventually told Ellis she was actually 14 but he still wanted to meet up with her to have sex, state police noted in court documents.

The teen alleged she and Ellis made plans for her to sneak out of her house and they met the night of Sept. 18, according to the complaint.

State police seized the teen’s cell phone to read all the text messages between her and Ellis. According to the complaint, Ellis told the girl through text conversations to delete their messages and allegedly said “You can’t get me in trouble.”

Troopers noted in the complaint they saw sexually explicit photos of the teen and a conversation where Ellis allegedly asked her if she was open to being “naughtier” in photos or videos.

Ellis was arraigned Friday afternoon and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $250,000 bail. He’s charged with eight first and third-degree felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, six felony counts of child pornography and 12 other related felony and misdemeanor charges.