ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after a teen was convinced to come forward to their parents about being sexually assaulted, police report.

Wayne Zachariah, 24 (Blair County Prison)

Court documents show that Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Wayne Zachariah and charged him with aggravated indecent assault of someone under 16, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault of someone under 16 for an incident that allegedly happened over a weekend in November 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen, who was just 14 years old at the time, was convinced to come forward by a friend after learning what allegedly happened to her with Zachariah.

The teen said that she had a small crush on Zachariah and he found out, according to her account to police. She claimed that Zachariah hugged her and grabbed her bottom, saying it shocked her, but she didn’t tell anyone. Zachariah would later sexually assault her with his hands, the criminal complaint reads.

Altoona police report that Zachariah showed up at the police station for an interview where he allegedly admitted that she wasn’t lying, however, it only happened one time, not multiple times as the teen stated.

Zachariah was placed into custody and ultimately transported to Blair County Prison with his bail set at $60,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.