ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting at another man on a motorized scooter.

Ja Mei Weathers, 31, was allegedly riding in a car with another man shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, in the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue. A man who was riding a scooter told Altoona police he was riding along the edge of the road when a dark-colored sedan approached him from behind and swerved toward him, according to the criminal complaint.

The man on the scooter yelled to the people in the car to watch out before the vehicle stopped, according to his statement to police. Weathers got out of the sedan and allegedly got close to the man on the scooter displaying what the man claimed was a revolver tucked in the front of his pants.

The man said he told Weathers he “knows he doesn’t have a carry permit” and to “get back into his car and leave.” Weathers returned to the car and the two men drove away, according to court documents.

The man told officers he rode his scooter to his destination on the 1500 Block of 18th Street when he heard yelling. He looked over his shoulder and saw Weathers and the driver of the sedan. The two were driving by when one of the men fired a shot at the scooter from 30 yards away before driving away, according to the criminal complaint.

Police noted in court documents that security video captured of the shooting showed the vehicle the man on the scooter described appear in the area and a flash from the shot. Officers also found a 9mm luger bullet casing near the 15th Avenue alley.

A witness told police he heard someone say “keep f****** around” and then a popping sound. The witness said he spoke to the man on the scooter and found a bullet hole in the back of his SUV. Officers later found a bullet inside the SUV’s trunk, according to court documents.

On Nov. 1, 2022, an officer with the Tyrone Police Department informed Altoona police that a woman gave officers an AR-15 allegedly belonging to Weathers. She also claimed he told her he was involved in a shooting on 18th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police obtained pictures of Weathers that matched the description given by the man on the scooter. Officers also found Weathers had a family member living near 15th Avenue where the shooting occurred.

Police said further information was provided that identified Weathers as the suspect including photos from his Facebook account and cell phone provider data that showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting. Weathers’s criminal history also showed he had prior convictions that prevents him from possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Weathers was arraigned on Monday, April 3 and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He’s charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.