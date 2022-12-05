ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents.

William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living situation with two others. Now, Frye is facing fresh charges of intimidation and retaliation.

Police were called to a home on the 1900 block of 5th Avenue on Dec. 1 after Frye allegedly smashed his black Charger into one of the men’s cars while they were unloading it, according to the criminal complaint.

They reportedly told police that they were unloading the car in the alley and noticed Frye’s black Charger stopped in the middle of 5th Avenue. According to their account, Frye accelerated and smashed into the front of the man’s car. He then backed up and started to drive again, hitting one of the men, who at that time, said he got a good long look at Frye in the driver’s seat.

Another witness nearby reportedly told police that they saw Frye come to the house earlier that day but neither man was home so he left.

While Frye’s bail was changed to be unsecured on the first set of charges in Nov. and he was able to walk free, he has now been given a $35,000 cash bail this time and is back in Blair County Prison.