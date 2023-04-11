ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is behind bars after police said he entered a woman’s home while threatening her over text before taking private documents and her pet ferret.

Altoona police were called to a home on the 100 block of Howard Avenue overnight on March 1 after a woman said an ex, later identified as 36-year-old Craig Fusiler, was in her home and sending threatening text messages.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to find the door to the home unlocked before the woman arrived after leaving work. The woman told police that Fusiler had made calls and sent texts telling her he was going to burn her leather bag full of personal documents and saying things like “I’m waiting for you dumb b****,” and saying that he had something for her.

The woman related to officers that she was terrified due to physical arguments in the past with Fusiler. According to the complaint, the woman looked around her home and found a black satchel with personal and important papers missing. She also claimed she couldn’t find her pet ferret.

Police were unable to locate Fusiler but he has since been arrested and was arraigned on April 11. He’s been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and harassment.

He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at 10% of $75,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 19.