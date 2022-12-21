ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An urn with the ashes of a child in it was reportedly stolen from an Altoona woman and used as collateral by her ex.

Brandol Miller, 28 (Blair County Prison)

Police were called to a home on Beale Avenue in November after a woman alleged that her ex, 28-year-old Brandol Miller, forced his way into her apartment and left with an urn that had the ashes of her child in them.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told Altoona police that she and Miller broke up and she took all of his belongings that day to a place he was staying. A few hours later, Miller was allegedly knocking on her back door and forced his way in when she opened the door, looking for his belongings.

By her account to police, she left the apartment and called 911 while making her way around to the front of the building. Miller allegedly came out the front door and argued before going back inside and then leaving. She told police that’s when she noticed the urn with her child’s ashes was missing.

According to the affidavit, she called Miller and he reportedly told her “You wanna play games? Well so can I.”

While talking with police, Miller tried to call the woman again before texting that she “better pick up” because he was “headed to a dumpster.”

Police were finally able to find and arrest Miller. He’s now facing burglary and theft charges and was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $35,000.