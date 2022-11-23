ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after being accused of getting drunk and then strangling another man who kicked him out of an apartment, Altoona police said.

Steven Obitz, 58 (Blair County Prison)

Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of 14th Avenue, not far from UPMC Altoona, Tuesday night around 9 p.m. after a man living there called about 58-year-old Steven Obitz.

Police said in the affidavit that they arrived to find Obitz laying on the floor outside of the apartment. The man who lived there reportedly told them that’s where he left him after he allegedly tried to strangle him in his own apartment.

The victim told police that he let Obitz use his debit card to get food and a pint of alcohol. He continued to say that Obitz drank half of the pint and became belligerent so he was told to leave.

Obitz allegedly became even more unruly and went back into the apartment and grabbed the man by the shirt collar and dragged him to the floor where he began to strangle him. According to the criminal complaint, the man told police that Obitz was yelling something, but his speech was so slurred that he didn’t know what he was actually saying.

The man continued and told police he feared for his life and eventually had to dig his finger into Obitz’s eye to get him off and did whatever he needed to keep him at bay. The man said he was eventually able to drag Obitz out through the front door where he laid in the hallway until police arrived.

Obitz is now facing various charges including burglary and strangulation. He was placed in Blair County Prison, unable to post a $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.