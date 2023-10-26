ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of threatening his neighbor with a knife to their neck.

Albert Washington III, 51 (Blair County Prison)

Albert Washington III, 51, was placed in Blair County Prison after police were called to a home on Beale Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, for the report of an altercation involving a knife.

According to the criminal complaint, one of Washington’s neighbors told police that he had gotten home from the store when Washington came over and started an argument. They said there was a previous issue with Washington roughly two weeks prior.

The neighbor told police that they went in and out of their residence numerous times arguing with Washington before going inside and using their phone to video record Washington on their porch.

According to their account with police, Washington then reached in past the doorway and pulled them outside to the porch and bent them over. He allegedly held a knife to the neighbor’s neck, telling him to delete the video.

Police noted that Washington was able to delete the video, however, it was backed up on the iPhone’s cloud service.

Two witnesses, one of whom called 911, corroborated the story with one of them telling police that Washington had the neighbor bent over the banister with a knife to their neck saying “delete it” and threatening to kill them, the complaint reads.

Washington was charged with burglary, terroristic threats, removing data, altering data, disorderly conduct, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and harassment.

Bail was set at $50,000 straight.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.