Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after threatening police and another person with an AR-15 rifle, police report.

Altoona police were called to a home on the 500 block of 5th Avenue Monday, Dec. 19 around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check on 51-year-old Marc Lansberry only to find him inside with a Diamondback AR-15 rifle with a laser sight, the affidavit shows.

According to the criminal complaint, Lansberry had taken a firing stance at the front door causing the red dot of the laser to sweep the area where an officer was standing on the porch, making it known he had the tactical advantage. It was noted that the officer was able to discreetly radio that Lansberry was armed and to get back up quickly.

A witness reportedly told police that Lansberry had taken prescription pills with alcohol and was mad about not having one of his other guns.

Court documents show that Lansberry came outside as sirens from assisting police units could be heard, but did not put down the gun. Still, the officer talked him into going back inside, stating in the affidavit that they knew he could have shot at any officers coming around the corner to 5th Ave. with his vantage point on the porch.

Once inside, an officer continued to try and talk down Lansberry as backup arrived. According to the complaint, two officers were able to control the situation and get the assault rifle from Lansberry and a third was able to tase Lansberry as he tried to pull a knife from the sheath on his belt.

Police said that Lansberry had four full 30-round magazines — two in the rifle and two on the coffee table in the living room — ready to engage anyone he felt he needed to, the criminal complaint reads.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lansberry was taken to UPMC Altoona for a mental health evaluation before being arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison.