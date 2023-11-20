ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After allegedly threatening to kill his roommate, an Altoona man was placed behind bars, unable to post bail.

Jonathan Lowell, 42 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona Police were called Friday, Nov. 17, around 7:30 p.m. and responded to the home of 42-year-old Jonathan Lowell on E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Police said they arrived as Lowell was yelling at another man outside, later found to be his roommate, that he would kill him and have other people kill him, according to the criminal complaint.

Through the investigation, the roommate told police that Lowell had gotten home and got into a confrontation with him. According to his account to police, he claimed Lowell rushed at him with the piece of wood that had rusty nails at the end of it and tried swinging and throwing it at him.

According to the complaint, the man said he and Lowell had multiple physical confrontations as of late that were all started by Lowell.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Lowell was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.