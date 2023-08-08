ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Friday, Aug. 4 after he was accused of pointing a gun at multiple people during a fight and threatening to shoot everyone in the neighborhood.

Denzel Hileman, 28, became involved in a fight between two women outside of a house when he allegedly grabbed one of the women by the throat and pushed her into the street before pointing the gun at her.

Altoona police were first sent to the home along Walnut Avenue sometime after 9 p.m. for a report of a physical disturbance involving a firearm. When officers and Blair County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police she, her mother, her step-father and her boyfriend went to Hileman’s house to pick up her child. She claimed Hileman told her that it would “get bad for her” if she came to the house.

The woman said Hileman was on the front porch when she arrived and another woman at the home came out to her vehicle. This is when she and the other woman started physically fighting, according to the complaint.

Hileman then allegedly separated the fight by grabbing the woman by the throat and pushing her back into the street. The woman claimed she then noticed Hileman was holding a gun.

According to the complaint, Hileman pointed the gun at everyone and said he was going to shoot everyone on the block. The woman told police her step-father and boyfriend were able to wrestle the gun away from Hileman.

Officers spoke to the woman’s boyfriend who claimed Hileman was waving the gun around and pointing at everyone. He also claimed Hileman hit him in the left side of his head with the gun while he was waving it.

A neighbor who overheard the incident told police Hileman was engaged in the altercation and heard him say “I’ll shoot everyone in the neighborhood” three times, according to the complaint.

When questioned by police, Hileman allegedly said he went into his house to get his gun when the fight broke out and came back outside with it. Officers noted in court documents, Hileman was found with a loaded magazine in his pants pocket.

Hileman was arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 5 and taken to the Blair County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $75,000 bail. He’s charged with four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, five counts of assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.