ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after officers found a slew of drugs in his home.

Lawrence Walk, 51, is facing two felonies along with lesser charges after agents conducted a home visit to Walk’s residence, where all three residents were on state parole.

Upon entering the home, agents entered the attic bedroom to find Walk. Agents observed a rubber band used to package controlled substances, a blue oblong pill, a cut straw commonly used for ingesting narcotics and a digital scale, according to the criminal complaint.

Agents then requested Walk to submit to a urine analysis, to which Walk agreed. The test showed that Walk was positive for crystal methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Walk was detained and escorted to the living room, where he was left while agents conducted a search of the attic bedroom.

During the search, agents uncovered a bag containing multiple hypodermic needles, 1.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 packets of heroin/fentanyl, 1.55 grams of loose heroin/fentanyl, five oxycontin and one suboxone.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

It was later determined that the value of the heroin/fentanyl was $600, crystal methamphetamine was valued at $150 and the oxycontin was valued at $250.

Walk is now facing two felony counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession, three counts of possession of controlled substances and lesser charges.