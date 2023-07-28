ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was taken into police custody in a home after a fight with probation officers who were there to arrest him, police report.

Tylor Settle, 32, was found at a home on the 2500 block of Beale Avenue Friday, July 21, by probation officers who were there to take him to jail over several violations. According to the criminal complaint, probation officers approached Settle in the backyard before he took off into the house.

Officers chased after him and were able to get their hands on him in the dining room, the complaint shows. Settle allegedly resisted and got away from one officer after kicking him in the groin and then backing against a wall and getting into a fighting position. Officers said he kept making statements that he was not going to jail.

Officers ultimately had to tase Settle, who continued to resist. Altoona police arrived at the scene and were able to help take Settle into custody, the complaint reads.

Settle was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, escape, flight to avoid apprehension and lesser assault charges.

He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 9.