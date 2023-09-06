ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man wanted on warrants was arrested after an incident with a gun took place at City Hall Commons — also known as “The Towers” — Tuesday Night.

Brandon Lee Humphrey, 33, was arrested after Altoona police were called to City Hall Commons after he allegedly had a handgun and seemed “aggressive,” according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told police they were outside of the building and saw Humphrey pointing at them, saying “I need to talk to you” in an aggressive manner. They said as Humphrey got closer, they were able to see he was clenching a handgun at his waist.

While investigating, police learned from a woman that Humphrey was at the Dollar General on 14th Avenue, a few blocks from Commons, and allegedly began flirting with her and it upset her boyfriend.

Humphrey was allegedly pointing at the boyfriend earlier and not the witness. He was seen leaving City Hall Commons and taken into custody on two warrants police said he had out of Monroeville and Greensburg.

Humphrey claimed he took the gun from a woman and then gave it back, however, the woman said she had no knowledge of him having her gun, later discovering it wasn’t where she keeps it before finding it in another spot with a round in the chamber.

Police noted that when searching Humphrey, they found a baggie of suspected crack cocaine.

Humphrey is currently in Blair County Prison on his warrants and has yet to be arraigned in this incident with charges of possession of a firearm, a firearm not to be carried without a license, simple assault, and possession of drugs.

It was noted that Humphrey’s criminal record precludes him from ever owning a gun.