BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was taken into custody after a chase with Blair County Sheriff Deputies only to surrender to K9 Rik.

John Thomas Chathams, 50, was taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 12 after leading deputies on a chase after trying to stop him on an active arrest warrant and operating a motorcycle without plates.

According to deputies, they attempted to pull Chathams over on Plank Road in Allegheny Township only for him to take off. The chase ended after he turned onto a dead-end gravel road where he tried to flee on foot.

Deputies said Chathams surrendered after being warned that K9 Rik would be deployed if he didn’t comply.

Chathams was placed in Blair County Prison on his outstanding warrant.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of fleeing, eluding, escape, and numerous traffic violations. Bail was set at $25,000 straight by Judge Matthew Dunio.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.