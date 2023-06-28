ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was taken into custody after police said he broke into the Nehemiah Project building and pulled several fire alarms before claiming he was a CIA agent Tuesday night.

Brent Musselman, 44 (Blair County Prison)

According to court documents, On Tuesday, June 27, one of the project’s board members came across a man in the building, later identified as 44-year-old Brent Musselman. The board member told police that Musselman questioned what he was doing there before claiming he was police and was investigating someone being in the building, according to the member’s account with police.

When police arrived at the building on 11th Street (The old Wright Elementary School), they said they could hear fire alarms going off. The alarms, all four that were pulled, forced a kids’ basketball game to come to a stop and everyone to evacuate the building.

According to the complaint, Altoona police entered the building to find Musselman on the third floor in a gym. Police said that he revealed himself and put his hands up, stating he was “CIA.”

Officers noted they attempted to take Musselman into custody when he ran, only to trip and get caught. Musselman allegedly gave police a fight to prevent being cuffed, taking three different officers to keep him down and get cuffs on him after a failed attempt of using a taser.

Musselman was taken into custody and was arraigned Wednesday morning. He’s been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats to cause evacuation, escape, false alarms, evading and resisting arrest, impersonating a public servant and disorderly conduct.

He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.