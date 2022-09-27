ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who reportedly pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness in 2020 is facing a slew of drug and weapons charges, Blair County court documents show.

Documents show that Clifford Baxter, 49, is facing charges in three different cases for possessing guns that were confirmed to be stolen, drugs for suspected distribution, and assault after allegedly punching a woman in the face.

Clifford Baxter, 49 (Blair County Prison)

Baxter, also known as ‘Bo,’ according to Altoona police, was taken into custody on a warrant early Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, just before 1:30 a.m. when police found him at a friend’s home on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue in the city.

Altoona police said the warrant came from an incident on Aug. 16, just before midnight on 14th Avenue, less than half a mile from UPMC Altoona. Police were called to the residence for an “altercation” and were told there was a man with a gun.

Police arrived and reported that Baxter, whom they were familiar with from previous incidents, was in the process of getting into the passenger seat of a car that was later found to belong to a woman that was there with 6-8 others.

One officer spoke with another woman who said she was going to buy crack cocaine off of Baxter and even went to the Dollar General and stole a brillo pad to use. She told police she went inside and there was an argument over payment. She alleged to police that Baxter flashed part of a gun and she turned around and went back outside.

Police said that search warrants were approved for Baxter’s apartment and for the car he was seen trying to get into.

Inside the car, police said a gun was found that was later identified as stolen by the registered owner. They also found a scale and other items that would be used for drug distribution.

In his apartment, police listed in the affidavit, they found a digital scale and bag of needles, a bag of meth, a baggie of .22 shells in the dresser drawer, a brillo pad, meth inside of a small freezer, needles up in the ceiling tiles, copper scrub pads, and a brown leather holster.

In another incident that happened around Aug. 23, in the area of 11th Street and 10th Avenue, police made contact with a woman that was crying and had blood on her face. When asked what happened, she said she had an argument with Baxter over wanting to go home to her family when he punched her in the nose with a closed fist. The woman’s friends also showed up at the police department with a video of the woman, bloodied and “warning” people about “Bo” and what he does to women, according to the criminal complaint.

It should be noted the court documents show this was the same woman who owned the car where they found the stolen gun in the previous incident.

While a warrant was issued, it was sealed as per police request citing they were concerned for the possible safety of the woman he allegedly already assaulted.

On Sept 27, Altoona police were going through active warrants and they were led to a home on the 200 block of 3rd Street in the city. According to the criminal complaint, police knocked on the door and when a woman moved the curtain in the window to see who was there, they spotted Baxter sitting on a couch.

The woman let the police in and Baxter was taken into custody. Police said the woman told them Baxter was there for maybe four days and he had some clothes in a dresser upstairs along with a gun. Police said they were given permission to search the bedroom where they found clothes that match what they know Baxter typically wears.

A gun was also found in his dresser. It was later confirmed that this gun was also reported stolen through Freedom Township.

Baxter, while being taken to the Altoona Police Department questioned officers on what took them so long to issue a warrant from the last incident with drugs and a stolen gun.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Baxter is now facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in relation to all three incidents. He was placed in Blair County Prison on a total of $250,000 bail ($150,000, $75,000, and $25,000)

Preliminary hearings for all three cases are set for Oct. 5.