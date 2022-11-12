ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing multiple charges after a property dispute led to police finding drugs in his home.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, police arrested Stephen Woodbury, 23, while responding to a call about a property dispute along the 1800 block of 1st Avenue in Altoona.

While responding to the call, police said they noticed a large quantity of individually packaged marijuana in plain sight in Woodbury’s bedroom.

After receiving a search warrant, police seized a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, cannabis resin, scales, packaging materials and $4,222 in cash.

Woodbury was subsequently arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver, dealing in unlawful proceeds and other drug-related charges.

He posted bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.