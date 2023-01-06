BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested by Altoona Police after a 1-year-old child nearly died due to ingesting heroin that Martell had used, according to police.

Around 12 p.m. Friday, police performed a “sting” operation at the Wingate Hotel where they arrested Martell for failure to report to prison.

Martell was reportedly under the influence while being taken into custody. Police say he was resisting officers and began kicking the windows of the police cruiser. They also found various drug paraphernalia in his possession.

He is currently being held in the Blair County Prison where he’ll stay to face charges for Friday’s incident with police. He will then be transported to SCI Camp Hill for classification.