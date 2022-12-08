ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is sitting behind bars after a local jewelry store called police while he allegedly stole copper from the building.

Altoona Police said they were called to Your Jewelry Box in Altoona for a reported theft in progress. While en route to the shop on Logan Blvd., police were informed that someone was following 42-year-old Clayton Pratt as he headed in the direction of the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center.

Logan Township Police were able to intercept Pratt and the man. According to the criminal complaint, the man told police that he does electrical work and installed a few power boxes to use during a Toys for Tots event the shop is hosting. Pratt allegedly made multiple stops at the electric box to cut out and take the copper wire over the past week.

The man went on to say they saw a similar-looking man on security cameras and decided to try and trap him by putting copper wire out and then sitting in various areas in their cars to watch and wait, the affidavit reads.

Police went on to say they watched security footage from two different days and each time they saw Pratt at the electrical box. Police said one night he was even wearing the same clothes he had on when they caught him.

Pratt was also reportedly found with wire cutters, a screwdriver, a bag with copper wire in it and a baggie with weed and a glass pipe inside.

Pratt was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison unable to post the $50,000 bail.