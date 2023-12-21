ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has been charged after police said he was found in September with a runaway teen.

According to court documents, Carl Thomas Chestnut, 18, was charged and arraigned Thursday morning, Dec. 21, with disseminating explicit material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

Chestnut was found in his apartment on Lloyd Street with a 16-year-old who was a runaway, police said in the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, it was alleged by a parent of the teen that Chestnut had sent nude photos and videos via Snapchat when the teen was still 15. Police noted they were called when a parent discovered the teen was in a sexual relationship with Chestnut.

It was discovered that the teen was told to no longer have contact with Chestnut and that’s when he ran away from home, police said in the complaint.

Chestnut was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 17.