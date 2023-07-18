ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man known as “Cowboy” is facing multiple drug charges after he and three others were found passed out by the downtown walking bridge, police report.

Edward “Cowboy” Clemens, 61 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona police were called to the south side of the walking bridge (12th Street and 9th Avenue) around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Upon arriving, they said AMED was already on the scene administering Narcan and life-saving medical help to four people.

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to find the I.D. of 61-year-old Edward Clemens Sr., who later told police people know him as “Cowboy.” It was noted that his identification was wrapped in rubber bands with 10 bundles of heroin/fentanyl — one of which was open — and a baggie with meth inside.

Clemens allegedly claimed that he found the drugs on the street and snorted a packet of the heroin while the other three snorted their own heroin. According to the other three, that wasn’t the case, the complaint shows.

After all four men were taken to UPMC, the other three all told police similar accounts of being at Super Sheetz and then walking toward the downtown walking bridge. There they said they were given a blunt by Clemens and began smoking and passing it around. According to the complaint, all three men said they thought it was just marijuana until Clemens informed them there was meth in the blunt.

Altoona police said they later watched security footage from the city’s camera system and saw the four men sitting down outside of the walking bridge. They said the four proceeded to smoke something and pass it around before they slowly made their way to the fence line and sat down. Police said they could see in the footage the moment that their heads dropped from going unconscious. Clemens was allegedly the last of the four to drop.

Clemens is now facing three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. He was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.