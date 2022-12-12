ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing attempted homicide charges after an argument turned into shots fired at a local bar over the weekend.

Mark Phillips, 37 (Blair County Prison)

Police were called Dec. 11 around 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she was almost shot in the parking lot of the Kettle Inn when she went to pick up a few friends.

According to the woman, she showed up as she saw a friend punch a man, later identified as 37-year-old Mark Phillips Jr., before jumping into her car with three other guys she knew.

As she tried to drive away, she said Phillips stood in front of her car with a handgun pointed at them. According to her statement to police, Phillips then went to the passenger side door and fired a shot, shattering the window. Phillps allegedly began to pistol whip one of the men in the face before the woman could drive away.

Back at the Kettle Inn, another set of Altoona officers were canvassing the parking lot and reviewing security footage. According to the complaint, the owner of the bar was able to identify Phillips through his Facebook. Police noted he was wearing the same hat in photos that they found in the parking lot as well as having the same tattoos on his arms.

While watching the footage, police reported that they saw the one man punch Phillips, knocking him to the ground. Phillips then proceeded to get up and go to his truck in the parking lot next door before coming back and standing in front of the car with a handgun before firing a shot at the passenger window. Police noted that the woman was able to drive off and they saw Phillips point his gun again to possibly fire another shot.

Phillips was found at his home and when interviewed, admitted to the argument and getting his gun, but claimed the shot was an accidental discharge.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that the bullet came so close to the woman that it pulled pieces of her hair through the exit hole it made in the driver’s side door.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Phillips was arrested and placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail. He faces attempted homicide and multiple counts of aggravated assault charges.