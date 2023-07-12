ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he fired a shotgun in a man’s living room before work Monday.

Kevin Clark Jr., 33 (Blair County Prison)

Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue July 10, where 33-year-old Kevin Clark Jr. was accused of firing the gun.

According to the criminal complaint, a man that lives in the house got home from work and found the birdshot hole in the living room floor, going into the basement. Police noted that they went down to the basement and found pellets sitting on the joists.

The man allegedly told police he called Clark, who was at work, to ask about the shotgun and he was told that the dog knocked the shotgun to the ground and when Clark picked it up, it went off. According to the complaint, he also told police that the gun is kept in a spot at least 10 feet from where the hole in the floor is.

Another witness that was in the house with Clark claimed they were in the bathroom but never heard a gunshot, the complaint reads.

Police went to speak with Clark at his place of employment. Clark allegedly maintained his side of the story that a dog knocked the gun over and it went off when he picked it up.

The criminal complaint shows that Clark was taken into custody and found with four baggies containing residue, two cut straws, folded foil, a torch lighter, marijuana wax, a marijuana vape, a needle and a rubber tie-off. It was noted that one of the pieces of folded foil had a brown powder consistent with heroin.

It’s important to note that police said Clark had a previous conviction for burglary in 2020, making him a person not to possess firearms.

Clark is being charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and related drug charges.

Bail for Clark was set at $25,000. He’s currently in Blair County Prison awaiting his scheduled preliminary hearing on July 19.