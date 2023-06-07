ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen that was found at a motel with him.

Robert Noren, 60 (Blair County Prison)

Robert Noren, 60, of Altoona, was arrested and charged Monday, June 5 after an investigation into the relationship. According to a criminal complaint, the teen’s grandmother went to Altoona police in late January to report him.

The grandmother gave police the teen’s cell phone which allegedly had messages between her and Noren. Police took the phone for forensics to retrieve the messages.

Altoona police noted that on Feb. 1, the teen was listed as a runway only to be found at the Rodeway Inn with Noren in Altoona.

While investigating, police said the grandmother came back to the Altoona Police Department (APD) on May 23 with an older phone that the teen had been using. Noren allegedly set up a fake Facebook and was messaging with the teen about buying her alcohol, weed, and tobacco.

Police were finally able to find Noren, who they said was floating between hotels at one point during the investigation, and had him arrive at APD for an interview, the complaint reads.

According to the affidavit, Noren was read his Miranda rights and insisted he hardly ever talked to the teen. When police showed him over 100 messages from the phones, Noren allegedly admitted to giving alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco to the teen. Police noted that Noren admitted he “messed up,” and was only trying to “help her.”

Noren was charged with interference with the custody of a child, possession with intent to deliver, corruption of minors, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

He was arraigned by MDJ Fred Miller and committed to the Blair County Prison in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.