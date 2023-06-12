ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was placed in Blair County Prison over the weekend after being accused of breaking into a house and being found on the bed with frozen foods, police report.

Melvyn Frazier, 59 (Blair County Prison)

According to court documents, Melvyn Frazier, 59, is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking after police were called to a home on the 900 block of 8th Avenue Friday evening, June 9.

Frazier had allegedly kicked and pounded on the back door of the home before walking in, according to one witness that was inside the home at the time. The witness told police she left through the front door before messaging and alerting the person who lived there, police noted.

The person who actually lived in the house claimed they came home from work and found Frazier sitting in their bed while drinking a beer and packaging frozen items from their refrigerator, such as hot dogs and chicken, the criminal complaint reads.

Frazier allegedly admitted to going into the home to find a power box charger, saying that no one was there when he went inside.

Police said that Frazier was found with an unnamed “cloudy white solid rock” wrapped in foil and plastic wrap in his pocket along with a torch lighter.

Frazier was lodged in Blair County Prison in lieu of $40,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.