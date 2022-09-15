BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police say he robbed a Sheetz along Chestnut Avenue Monday morning.

Leonard McKinnon, 59, has been charged with robbery among other charges for stealing approximately $500 in cash from a Sheetz, according to the criminal complaint.

Around 3:43 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 police responded to the Sheetz located at 700 Chestnut Avenue. A female worker told police that she was walking into the back room when McKinnon came up behind her and told her he had a gun in his hoodie pocket and said “You know the routine,” the affidavit shows.

Leonard McKinnon, 59,

Blair County Prison

The woman put her hands up and walked towards the cash register and opened it for McKinnon. She noted that as he stole the money, he only took 5’s, 10’s and 20’s. After stealing the cash, according to court documents, McKinnon yelled “Now you can call the cops!” and ran out of the store.

The woman told police he was wearing a mask over his face, as well as a green hoodie, and black in color cloth material pants with white tennis shoes.

Police reviewed the security footage and discovered that McKinnon visited the same Sheetz two times prior to the robbery just hours beforehand. In all three videos, court documents say McKinnon can be seen walking in and out of the store and heading in the same direction, towards the corner of 8th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Police were able to obtain additional surveillance footage from another business, also located on Chestnut Ave. According to the criminal complaint, this showed McKinnon running through a portion of grass behind the building and can be seen heading toward the Green Avenue Towers.

According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with a manager at the Green Avenue Towers about McKinnon. She told police she believed he lived there and showed them surveillance footage of McKinnon leaving an apartment and heading toward Sheetz. Shortly after the robbery, McKinnon can be seen reentering the same apartment.

As police were preparing to receive a search warrant for McKinnon’s apartment when they received a call that McKinnon had just purchased a beer from the Sheetz located on 7th Avenue, and in doing so, gave Sheetz his ID.

McKinnon was charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and simple assault. He was arraigned Wednesday evening and is being held in Blair County Prison on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.