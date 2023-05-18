ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman and her kids with a gun in her home.

Robert Kearney, 48, was wanted by the Altoona Police Department tactical response team on Thursday, March 23 after he allegedly refused to let the woman and her 17-year-old son leave during an argument.

According to court documents, police were sent to a home along the 100 block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard for a weapons call. Officers were informed Kearney had pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her. Kearney also had a state parole warrant against him because he had absconded from parole, according to police.

Robert Kearney, 48 (photo via Altoona Police Department)

When police spoke to the woman, she said she and her son escaped from their home with Kearney still inside. She told police the incident occurred during an argument with Kearney and she was trying to get him to leave her home.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman claimed Kearney became extremely irate and started screaming at her and her son. Kearney allegedly told the woman and her son they were his enemies and “better watch your moves.”

The woman said Kearney then reached into a fanny pack and pulled out a black handgun. According to the complaint, Kearney took the safety off the gun, racked it and pointed it at the woman.

The woman claimed Kearney said “I’m gonna kill you” and threatened to kill her son and her other juvenile child by putting a hole in his chest. She told police the juvenile child was not at her home during the incident.

According to the complaint, the woman attempted to leave her home with her son and dog. The woman said Kearney stopped her from leaving when he heard the jingle of the dog’s leash. Kearney allegedly pointed the gun at the woman again and blocked a doorway to prevent them from leaving.

The woman told police she and her son were eventually able to “sneak out” of the home and quietly unlatched the door to leave.

When the tactical response team searched for Kearney at the home, he was not found. An arrest warrant was then issued against him.

Kearney was arraigned on Wednesday, May 17 and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $40,000 cash bail. He’s charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, possessing an instrument of a crime, terroristic threats and other related charges.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Friday, June 23.