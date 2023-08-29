ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges for home improvement fraud after a woman said she paid him and he never finished the work.

Derek Miller, 33, doing business as “Jack of all Trades (JOAT) Construction” was charged in August for allegedly never finishing work at a woman’s trailer, leaving it uninhabitable, according to court documents.

Allegheny Township Police said they were contacted by the woman in June about Miller agreeing to do work painting and to lay a floor in a trailer. According to the criminal complaint, the woman sent Miller $7,650 in November 2022 via Venmo — $7,500 for the work and $150 for a transaction fee.

Miller allegedly put drywall up over paneling, did some painting and also pulled up the flooring before seemingly vanishing in February.

The woman told police she tried contacting him numerous times and was told she was “rushing him” and then never heard from him again after April. Police said she showed them proof of the Venmo payment as well as a written agreement and took them to the trailer to see the unfinished work.

Police noted in the complaint that the woman was also out nearly $1,800 in lot fees for the trailer that couldn’t be lived in during the time.

Miller faces charges of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

He was released on $30,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

In Sept. 2022, Miller faced the same charges for a similar incident, according to a previous story which can be found by clicking here. He has Plea Court scheduled for Sept. 1 in the case.

Court documents also show that “Derek Miller (JOAT)” had a judgment against him in March for a civil case totaling over $10,000.