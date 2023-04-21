CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with retail theft after police said he was involved in stealing multiple items from a Walmart in Clearfield.

Lawrence Township police said Travis Chichy, 43, was accused by his accomplice Tammi Koch, 37, of helping in the theft that occurred on Nov. 14, 2022. Koch was charged in December 2022 after she and others were accused of stealing items from Walmarts in multiple states.

Koch told police they would fill up a shopping cart and walk out of the front doors with everything. Police noted the thefts have totaled upwards of $25,000.

Travis Chichy, 43, of Altoona. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison. Tammi Koch, 37, of Altoona. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Koch initially lied to police about Chichy’s identity and said he was her significant other. She told police Chichy used makeup to cover his tattoos to avoid being identified.

Police used security camera video from Walmart to identify Chichy. They said Chichy and Koch were seen walking into the store before separating.

Chichy loaded his cart with various items including flowers, infant clothes, a car stereo, a garbage can, a computer and a breast pump, according to the criminal complaint. He’s then seen walking out of the store without Koch and loading the items into a vehicle before leaving the area.

The items stolen from Walmart which Chichy is accused of totaled $1,582.82, according to court documents. Police noted Chichy’s criminal record showed he was previously charged with retail theft in a separate incident.

Chichy was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit retail theft, retail theft and receiving stolen property.