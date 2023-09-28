ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was taken to jail Thursday after he was charged in a deadly street racing accident that killed two people.

Caleb Criste, 23, is accused of engaging in street racing with another man who he allegedly knew was too intoxicated to drive after they left a bar in the city with their friends. The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, on the 1100 block of the 10th Avenue Expressway. When Altoona police arrived they discovered two people had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found one man approximately 33 feet away from the vehicle which was a silver Volkswagen Jetta. The man was identified as 22-year-old Collie Brown and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caleb Criste, 23, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

A woman who was later identified as Taura Ickes was also found lying unresponsive in nearby grass. Ickes died from her injuries on Dec. 23, 2022. Police said another man was found in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen with serious injuries.

As an officer was trying to stabilize Ickes, Criste stepped in to help. Court documents show Criste was driving a yellow Audi and was reportedly traveling with Brown when the accident occurred.

When AMED arrived to give Ickes lifesaving efforts, an officer asked Criste what happened. Criste initially explained he and his friends were at the Trianon Bar and Grille along 2nd Street that evening and were drinking, according to the complaint.

Criste alleged that Brown was heavily intoxicated and shouldn’t be driving. He said he told Ickes and the man to not get in Brown’s vehicle but they both refused. As they drove onto the 10th Avenue expressway, Criste told police he and Brown started racing and this is when he saw Brown crash into a light pole.

According to police, Criste shortly after changed his story alleging that he was following Brown before briefly pulling up beside Brown. At that point, Brown sped away and crashed.

As police investigated the accident, it was determined Brown’s vehicle left the right side of the road and entered a sidewalk before hitting a light post and then a roadway sign causing heavy damage.

Officers obtained security camera video from various businesses and residences along Chestnut Avenue and 10th Avenue that allegedly showed Criste and Brown street racing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to court documents, the two were driving at a high rate of speed from the time they left the bar and turned onto Chestnut Avenue until the time of the accident. Police said video of the crash showed Brown passing Criste and Criste trying to overtake Brown when he collided with the pole.

State police then executed a search warrant on Brown’s Volkswagen to gather data from an airbag control module. A report of the data was later provided to Altoona police in June 2023 that showed the vehicle’s gas pedal was fully pressed and reached over 90 MPH prior to the crash.

Police noted in the complaint that Criste and Brown were driving roughly twice the posted speed limit. The investigating officer also noted Criste played “a direct role” that caused the crash and both brown’s and Ickes’s deaths.

Criste was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held at the Blair County Prison on $350,000 bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of recklessly endangering another person and three summary traffic charges including illegal racing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4.