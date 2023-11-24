ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and sending her threatening messages after the fact, police reported.

Marquis Gordon, 28 (Blair County Prison)

Marquis Gordon, 28, was placed in Blair County Prison over an incident that allegedly happened at Legion Park in mid-June.

According to the criminal complaint, Gordon was at the park with the woman and her children. She told police a few days later that Gordon became angry over her nails being done and accused her of spending child support money on herself.

Gordon allegedly became argumentive before grabbing her around her neck, making it difficult to breathe, she said. According to the affidavit, she claimed he told her this is why he hates her and has nothing to do with the children.

The woman told police that in the days after, Gordon would use an app allowing him to use different phone numbers to text her, telling her if she goes to the cops “she’s dead,” and “I hope you loose that baby,” the complaint reads.

Gordon was charged with felony aggravated assault of an unborn child and misdemeanor terroristic threats. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.