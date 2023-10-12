ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man doing business as “Jack of All Trades Construction” is facing more charges after another homeowner came forward to police.

Derek Miller, 33 (Blair County Prison)

Derek Miller, 33, is facing more home improvement fraud charges after a homeowner alleged he paid $22,140 as a down payment for work on his home, but Miller kept putting it off.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller signed a contract with the homeowner for work at the residence totaling $44,280 and was paid half as a down payment in May of 2022.

The homeowner told police that Miller kept putting off the job, saying he had other jobs ahead of his. Miller was eventually asked for receipts for the materials he purchased for the job and claimed he didn’t have them because he never keeps receipts, the complaint reads.

Police noted in the complaint that a chain of messages between Miller and the homeowner showed Miller sending a photo of windows and a door, but the door was not what the homeowner asked for.

When being interviewed in December, Miller allegedly admitted there was a start date, but he fell behind due to employees quitting and/or being fired. Police said he confirmed he took a check for $22,140 and cashed it but never performed any work at the residence nor provided any materials.

Miller was arraigned and released after posting bail set at 10% of $50,000.

In Sept. 2022, Miller faced the same charges for a similar incident, according to a previous story which can be found by clicking here.

Court documents also show that “Derek Miller (JOAT)” had a judgment against him in March for a civil case totaling over $10,000.