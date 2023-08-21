ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was locked up, unable to post his $400,000 bail after being accused of raping a woman in March after a night at local bars/clubs.

Robert German, 42, is facing rape and sexual assault charges after an Altoona detective was called to a home where a woman said she thought she was raped.

The events allegedly started March 18 when the woman went with friends to the Kettle Inn, according to her account. Once there, she told detectives that she met a tall Black man with dreadlocks with blonde tips and a Jamaican accent, later identified as German.

According to the criminal complaint, she said German took the woman and a friend to The Palace a few hours later and doesn’t remember much else, only that she woke up in her bed with German standing next to her and blood on her bed. She claimed German left $300 on her nightstand and told her it was for her because he knows she has trouble with the bills.

The woman told detectives that she feels like she was drugged by someone, saying the amount she drank wasn’t enough to make someone blackout, the complaint reads.

It was noted that at UPMC, the woman mentioned remembering German being on top of her in bed at one point.

Investigators were eventually able to track German’s phone that night. According to the affidavit, cell towers were able to show that German was at the Kettle Inn, then at The Palace, and then at the woman’s home until roughly 5 a.m. March 19.

Lab results showed sperm from the vaginal swab of the woman, the complaint shows.

German was arraigned on the evening of Aug. 17 and placed in Blair County Prison unable to post bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.