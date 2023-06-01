ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is charged with rape after he was accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in an apartment.

The child told state police she had sex with Jesus Lamour Romero, 24, after her mother brought her to the emergency room at UPMC Altoona in March 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl’s mother reported her missing on March 7 and she was found later that day. On March 8, troopers were sent to the hospital where they spoke to the girl about the alleged rape.

The 12-year-old claimed she met Lamour Romero at a party in December 2019 and had sex with him twice in the Logan Hills Apartments on March 7. She told police he and a friend picked her up early in the morning and drove her and Lamour Romero to the apartments.

The girl told troopers four other people were in the apartment before they went into a back room. Lamour Romero then allegedly locked the door and had sex with the girl, according to the complaint.

Troopers noted in the complaint the child said Lamour Romero knew she was 12 and believed he was charged with rape in New York state. She claimed Lamour Romero told her “I don’t want to catch a case” and they had talked about having sex prior to that night.

According to state police, Lamour Romero’s DNA was sent to lab to be analyzed along with DNA collected from a sexual assault kit. The results showed that Lamour Romero “could be included as a potential contributor,” according to court documents.

Lamour Romero was arraigned on Wednesday, May 31 and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $350,000 bail. He’s charged with felony rape of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6.