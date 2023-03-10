ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after a young girl told police that he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Roy Morrissey, 35, is facing charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of someone under 13 years old, court papers show.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl came forward to a family member about Morrissey and later told police Morrisey would often touch her between her legs and ask for oral sexual favors.

In December 2022, police interviewed Morrissey and said that he claimed the girl wouldn’t leave him alone. According to the affidavit, Morrissey told investigators that the girl would reach into his pants when he was asleep. He also alleged that his hand might have slipped when giving her a piggyback ride, but he never intentionally touched her between her legs.

Ultimately, Morrissey allegedly admitted that everything the girl told them was correct, but he offered excuses for most instances.

Morrissey was arraigned on all three charges March 9, and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $200,000.