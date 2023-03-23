ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he and a woman were accused of stealing three guns and food from a home.

Benjamin Criscuolo, 43, was charged after Altoona police were sent to the home along 4th Avenue on Feb. 15 for a burglary. According to court documents, a man told police Criscuolo and a woman entered his home while he was at work.

The homeowner claimed the front door to his home must have been unlocked when Criscuolo and the woman took three handguns and food from his refrigerator. Police noted in court documents that all three guns were fully loaded with ammunition and that Criscuolo did not have a concealed carry permit.

When speaking to officers, the man said he had video from a neighbor’s ring camera that showed Criscuolo and the woman on his front porch and at the back of his home. Criscuolo was allegedly seen with a pink backpack that appeared to be full when he was leaving the residence. The woman was also allegedly seen leaving with a bowl of pulled pork the homeowner claimed was missing from his refrigerator.

Police attempted to speak with Criscuolo and the woman at their nearby home but didn’t get an answer. According to the criminal complaint, officers found the bowl of pulled pork that was seen in the security video sitting on the front porch of Criscuolo’s home.

Criscuolo was arraigned on Thursday, March 23 and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $300,000 bail. He’s charged with criminal conspiracy, burglary, theft, criminal trespass and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Charges are also pending against the woman who is awaiting a preliminary hearing.