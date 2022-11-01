ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun.

Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard McNally Jr., 39, was reportedly seen walking away on the road screaming.

A woman at the home told police McNally grabbed a purple colored Ruger 9mm pistol from underneath couch cushions, held it to the right side of her head and said “I’m going to f****** kill you.” The woman told police she knew the gun was loaded and ran to an upstairs bedroom where she called 911.

Officers then searched the home where they found the handgun under a counter in the living room. The gun was found loaded with a 9mm round in the chamber, according to court documents.

Police also reportedly found several drug paraphernalia items related to methamphetamine. The woman claimed McNally had used meth regularly.

McNally was arraigned on Oct. 28 and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $75,000 bail. He faces charges of terroristic threats, assault and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.