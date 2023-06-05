BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A deadly hit and run in front of the Altoona Red Lobster in 2021 led police to an Altoona man who tried to claim he was being set up, court documents revealed.

Andrew Williams, 43 (Blair County Prison)

Andrew Williams II, 43, of Altoona, was arraigned Monday morning, June 5, for the hit and run that happened on Pleasant Valley Blvd. on the night of April 20, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was driving his tan Chevy pickup on the boulevard when he struck 65-year-old Lynn Jury just after 11 p.m. and then continued driving on. Numerous people, including three nurses on their way to work, stopped to try and help Jury, but it was ultimately too late by the time EMTs arrived.

Through the investigation, detectives said they spoke with numerous people who know Williams, including ex-girlfriends and a man that was staying at his place who would often do drugs with him, investigators said.

One of the women that came forward allegedly told investigators that she had a picture of Williams’ truck and the damage to the front of it. Police noted in the complaint that a front headlight was knocked out that looked like the fragments of a headlight found in the hit and run.

Police were able to match the type of headlight from the pieces found at the scene to the type of truck — which was an exact match for the make, model and year of Williams’ truck.

According to the complaint, in early 2022, an ex-girlfriend came forward to police and said that Williams told her about what happened that night and that he had done heroin. She related that he told her he didn’t stop because he knew they would blood test him. Williams was said to be in rehab at Pyramid Health at this time.

In Feb. 2022, detectives said they spoke with Williams while at Pyramid and he denied everything. According to his account that he told police, he was being set up by a woman and the man he had let live with him. When asked about his phone being in that exact area at the time, tracked by numerous service towers, Williams allegedly claimed he always left his phone in his truck and he wasn’t driving. Police noted that others they spoke to claimed that Williams always had his phone on him.

Investigators were able to finally speak with the man that had lived with Williams. He claimed his mother knew Williams and knew what had happened that night. The man told investigators he witnessed Williams doing repairs to his truck between the date of the hit and run and when police impounded it.

After a lengthy investigation and numerous search warrants were served for phone and medical records showing any hospital admissions in the area, investigators said they had enough evidence to make an arrest.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Williams is now facing charges of accidents resulting in death, tampering with evidence, failure to stop to render aid and driving on a suspended license.

He was arraigned June 5 and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $300,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.