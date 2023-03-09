ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house and telling police it’s because two Puerto Rican men fired a shot at him.

Patrick Oschea Jr., 45 (Blair County Prison)

Patrick Oschea Jr., 45, of Altoona, is facing criminal trespassing and mischief charges after the incident on the 700 block of Logan Avenue around 6 p.m. March 8, court documents show.

Police arrived after the victim called 911 saying she returned home with a family member to find Oschea walking out of her front door, the criminal complaint shows. The woman told police they dated briefly in 2017 and she was shocked to see him coming out of her house.

Police said they spoke with Oschea who allegedly claimed he was looking for his lost dog and was in the alley. The complaint shows that he told police he was confronted by two Puerto Rican men who fired one round at him. He ran and claimed the woman yelled for him to come into her house. He then proceeded to use two knee strikes to break the back door and get into the home. Police noted he caused roughly $600 in damage.

According to the affidavit, Oschea also admitted to police that he used meth and smoked a “blunt” three days prior.

Oschea was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $50,000 bail.