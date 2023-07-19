ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who was charged with child rape after an incident at a 4th of July party is now facing over 700 charges after investigators were able to sort through evidence from the man’s phone.

Benjamin Dent, 51 (Blair County Prison)

Court documents show that Benjamin Dent, 51, is now facing 710 charges — 697 of them being felonies — after police were called July 3, after Dent allegedly had his pants down in his attic with a child.

Through the investigation, police seized Dent’s phone where they said they found home videos and pictures of at least five young victims, including the young girl from his Fourth of July party.

When initially arresting Dent, he was facing 16 charges but police noted in the original criminal complaint that there were too many files on his phone and a number would later be determined.

The original charges were later withdrawn and 710 charges were filed against Dent.

According to the complaint, police were able to identify Dent in the videos due to him talking in them, including a video in his bathroom filmed on a security camera.

Dent is now facing 9 felony counts of rape of a child, 56 felony counts of photograph/film knowingly depicting sex acts, 623 felony counts of child pornography along with indecent assault of a person under 13, corruption of minors, involuntary deviate intercourse with a child, indecent exposure and lesser related charges.

Rape of a child carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years, the Blair County District Attorney’s office stated.

Dent was originally given bail of $100,000 which has now been seen at $750,000. He’s currently in Blair County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing on August 2.

“The Blair County District Attorney’s Office is committed to fighting for the protection of children in this community and holding accountable those who violate our children in the most unimaginable ways. We are grateful to the dedication and partnership of the Altoona Police Department which—from patrol officers to detectives—worked tirelessly and thoroughly to search through the extensive contents of the phone, identify the victims, and bring forth the charges filed today,” First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith said in a release.